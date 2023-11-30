Green Bay Metro fire launches “Hydro Helpers” Initiative

Wausau fire deputy chief clears off fire hydrant.
Wausau fire deputy chief clears off fire hydrant.(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is asking for your kid’s help to keep fire hydrants clear of snow this winter.

They call it the “Hydro Helpers” Initiative. The program is put on by the fire department in partnership with Green Bay Water and Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe.

Green Bay kids are given the opportunity to adopt a fire hydrant in their area to keep clear of snow and report any damages. Green Bay Metro Fire says the program teaches kids responsibility while ensuring fire hydrants around the city are clear for crews to access.

As a reward for their service, participating kids will get fire hydrant-shaped cookies and an appreciation certificate from Uncle Mikes Bake Shoppe.

Learn more on this web page.

