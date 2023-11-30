Government offers rapid COVID tests to schools

The Department of Education urges schools to use the tests to help contain the spread of COVID
Schools can start ordering them in early December and use them on-site or send them home with students
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The federal government will be offering free rapid COVID tests to schools starting next month.

The offer is being made to all schools nationwide. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is set to teach districts how to request the free antigen tests soon.

The Department of Education sent a letter to schools urging them to use the tests to try to contain the spread of COVID, especially in the winter months. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been on the rise and officials expect cases to spike.

Officials say schools can keep the tests on-site or send them home with kids.

Schools will be able to place orders for the tests starting in early December. It will take about two weeks for those test kits to arrive.

The announcement also comes just over a week after the Biden administration opened a website for people to order free COVID tests to have at home.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

