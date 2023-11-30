Fiserv Forum begins planning for the Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Key preparations are underway in Milwaukee as the city prepares to host the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum next year.

It’s where the Republican Party will select its nominees for the 2024 presidential election.

Next summer, more than 45,000 people are expected to attend, which means planning is well underway to prepare for the big event

“When we walked into this arena and looked around and realized what our convention might look like, our breath was taken away.” Said Anne Hathaway, the chairwoman of the RNC.

Hathaway says the Midwest hospitality certainly helped draw them in.

“I’d love to tell you it was the cheese, the beer, the food,” said Hathaway.

But the importance Wisconsin plays in the political sphere can’t be ignored. It’s a battleground state and the convention in Wisconsin has the potential to energize the base and help Republicans win back the White House.

“We have 23 staff on the ground full-time, 7 of which are Wisconsinites, myself included.” Said Elise Dickens, who’s on the RNC’s Committee on Arrangements. “We are honored to do that. You know, choosing Wisconsin and hiring local was intentional. The local hires understand this state politically, can build bridges and have had a fantastic impact.”

Dickens says the number one priority of the convention is to launch their candidate to victory. But she says there’s work to be done in the meantime.

“You know, what can we do short-term and long-term for our party, and what wins can we get along the way in this process.” Said Dickens. “So number one is that local economic impact. We wanna put our Republican priorities forward: supporting small businesses, empowering small businesses, and being part of the community.”

The four-day event is expected to bring about $200 million to the region. It’s a priority for Wisconsin native Reince Priebus.

“It’s all about Milwaukee, the economic impact for the state of Wisconsin, my home state, and backyard.” Said Priebus. “Growing up in Kenosha, I couldn’t be prouder to be here welcoming all of you to what will be the greatest convention I can remember right here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.”

“It really shines a spotlight on our state.” Said Nick Meisner, the vice president of digital marketing for Discover Green Bay. “As a destination as a whole, you know, especially in two different ways. When we look at these two events, you have the NFL draft, that is a lot of leisure travelers coming in and making their vacation, and then the ability for the state to host an event the size of a Republican National Convention. You know if we can host a draft and we can host a Republican National Convention here in Wisconsin, what can’t we host?”

Meisner says it’s too early to tell if Northeast Wisconsin will be part of someone’s travel plans for the RNC. A major resort in Sheboygan says it hasn’t received much interest yet either. But there’s still a lot of time for the plans to be finalized ahead of the RNC.

About a month later, the Democratic National Convention will also be held along the shores of Lake Michigan, in Chicago.

Experts say the venue choices for both parties tell us the Midwest could be a clear target for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.