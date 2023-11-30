CPSC Recall Thursday: Heated blanket, baby bassinet, Pack and Play Mattresses, and more

Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. We have a list of the latest recalls.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)(PRNewswire)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. Here’s a list of the latest recalls:

RECALL: Inclined sleeper bassinet
Peg Perego Recalls Inclined Sleeper Bassinets for YPSI and Z4 Strollers Due to Risk of Suffocation and Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Safety Standards (Recall Alert)

The bassinets also violate the Infant Sleep Products regulation because they do not have a stand.

Online on Amazon.com, Albeebaby.com, Strolleria.com, and other websites.
RECALL: Klickpick Home Children’s Cup Sets
Klickpick Home Recalls Stainless Steel Children’s Cup Sets Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bottom exterior of the stainless-steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

RECALL: Pack and Play Mattresses
Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations to the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by DODO Baby House (Recall Alert)

The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

RECALL: Heated Throws and Blankets
Berkshire Blanket & Home Company Recalls Heated Throws and Blankets Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards

The electric throws and blankets may overheat, posing fire and burn hazards

RECALL: Electric Cooktops
GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls Electric Cooktops Due to Burn Hazard

The cooktop’s burners can remain on after use, even after being turned to the “off” position, due to misaligned burner knob stems and fractured burner knob components that can exist in units manufactured between July 2022 and September 2022, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

