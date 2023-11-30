CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is alerting you to an ongoing email and text message scam.

It’s receiving reports of a phishing scam impersonating the DOT and the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) with offers of a refund.

An example posted on the DOT’s social media says it’s offering refunds over $200 (it’s not).

The DOT says if you get a message like that, don’t respond and don’t click on the link.

Account activity alerts and renewal reminders are sent from the DMV’s official e-Notify service.

If you or someone you know fell victim to this scam or any other fraud, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.