CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund
If you get a text or email, don’t click on the link
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is alerting you to an ongoing email and text message scam.
It’s receiving reports of a phishing scam impersonating the DOT and the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) with offers of a refund.
An example posted on the DOT’s social media says it’s offering refunds over $200 (it’s not).
The DOT says if you get a message like that, don’t respond and don’t click on the link.
Account activity alerts and renewal reminders are sent from the DMV’s official e-Notify service.
If you or someone you know fell victim to this scam or any other fraud, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.
