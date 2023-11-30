Breaking down the 2023 Gun Deer Hunt numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This week, the DNR released its preliminary report on the 2023 Gun Deer Season and the headlines were not positive for hunters.

The harvest numbers were down across the state, a 7% decrease in what the DNR calls the southern farmland zone.

In the central farmland, which includes parts of Northeast Wisconsin from Marinette, Oconto and Shawano counties on down 17% fewer deer were harvested.

The central forest region numbers dropped 20% this year with the northern forest region seeing the largest drop in the state in 2023 30% from a year ago.

A lot of factors play in those numbers, not the least of which is weather, no snow for tracking in most parts of the state, but there were also fewer hunters this year. As a result, the buck harvest was down 15% and the antlerless deer harvest dropped 20-percent from 2022.

So, what do these numbers all add up to as they relate to the future of one of the state’s time-honored traditions? Jeff Pritzl, DNR deer program specialist, joins us in the video above with answers.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.