3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How climate change has changed what grows in our gardens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its latest Plant Hardiness Zone Map earlier this month.

The map is the standard for growers and gardeners to determine which plants are most likely to grow and thrive where they live, but the map is ever-changing.

Brad Spakowitz is looking back at how the map has changed over the past decade because of global warming.

Plus, the Northern Lights could show up Thursday night. Brad will talk about that so you can get the best view.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.