Where do young school shooters get their guns?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A study finds young school shooters often use guns stolen from a family member.

The American Academy of Pediatrics put this alert out, talking about the study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. It looks at data collected over the past few decades, from 1990 to 2016.

About 86% of the firearms used in school shootings were handguns, 9% were rifles, and 6% were shotguns (there is some rounding in the numbers, which is why they total over 100).

About 42% involved weapons taken from family members, usually stolen, while 30% of weapons were bought on the street and 22% were procured from friends. Only 2% of adolescent school shooters got their gun through a licensed dealer.

The study says 98% of the shooters were male, and the median age was 16 years old.

Authors of the study want to encourage secure firearm storage but also make sure kids and young people don’t have easy access to firearms. The authors are pushing for child access prevention laws.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises you to not keep guns in your home, but if you do make sure to keep them locked and unloaded and lock up the ammunition separately.

The CDC says firearm injuries are the leading cause of death for kids and teens in the U.S. The AAP says finding ways to prevent this is a top priority going into a new year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.