Where do young school shooters get their guns?

Authors of a study want to encourage secure firearm storage
A study finds young school shooters typically use guns stolen from a family member or bought on the street
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A study finds young school shooters often use guns stolen from a family member.

The American Academy of Pediatrics put this alert out, talking about the study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. It looks at data collected over the past few decades, from 1990 to 2016.

About 86% of the firearms used in school shootings were handguns, 9% were rifles, and 6% were shotguns (there is some rounding in the numbers, which is why they total over 100).

About 42% involved weapons taken from family members, usually stolen, while 30% of weapons were bought on the street and 22% were procured from friends. Only 2% of adolescent school shooters got their gun through a licensed dealer.

The study says 98% of the shooters were male, and the median age was 16 years old.

Authors of the study want to encourage secure firearm storage but also make sure kids and young people don’t have easy access to firearms. The authors are pushing for child access prevention laws.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises you to not keep guns in your home, but if you do make sure to keep them locked and unloaded and lock up the ammunition separately.

The CDC says firearm injuries are the leading cause of death for kids and teens in the U.S. The AAP says finding ways to prevent this is a top priority going into a new year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy in the Morning signing off after 32 years
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
Satanic Temple tree at National Railroad Museum draws condemnation from Green Bay Bishop
Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the...
Trial delayed for woman charged in Brown County hidden camera case

Latest News

Appleton fire department gets new status
Appleton shed fire spreads to home
Oshkosh gets $342M Army trailers contract
A study finds young school shooters typically use guns stolen from a family member or bought...
Where do young shooters get their guns?
Santa Claus rides into Oshkosh on a vintage fire truck to encourage donations of toys and food...
Santa and the Oshkosh Fire Department hit the road for food and toy donations