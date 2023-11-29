This year, Oshkosh Celebration of Lights is on EAA grounds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Opening this past weekend, in a new location on the grounds of EAA, the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights is marking its 22nd year by having to leave Menominee Park.

“It was kind of a mad scramble, because we didn’t know until about three weeks before we were setting up, we couldn’t do it in the park. EAA was kind enough to let us come out here and do it, which we are real grateful for because we were talking about not having a light show this year, because we didn’t have a place to have it,” said Norm Reichenberger, President of Oshkosh Celebration of Lights.

As we previously reported back in September, a historically significant Native American village site was discovered at the park along Lake Winnebago. City officials believe it’s the largest discovery of artifacts ever in the area and likely dates back to between 900 and 1600 AD.

This led to a delay in construction and EAA offering to host the event instead.

“Most people remember the campground from AirVenture just being packed. Here, it’s a little more open, people can drive through. It’s a little darker out here, than what you find inside the city too, so the lights kind of pop a little bit more, so it’s a new and interesting route, with a few additions to the Celebration of Lights this year, that we added as well,” said Dick Knapinski, EAA Spokesperson.

Whether the event makes a return to Menominee Park, after the construction wraps up is still up in the air.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Menominee Park next year. I’ve heard so many different rumors, and stories about what’s going on down there, so I can’t really comment on that until I talk to the city on what is going on down there. It’s fine here, I mean if we have to stay out here, we will stay out here. I have no problem staying out here,” said Reichenberger.

If you’re coming out, the lights go on every night from 5:30 p.m. till 9 p.m. through December 31, and if you bring a canned food item or hygiene product to donate, you get five dollars off the cost of admission.

