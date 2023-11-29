St. Vincent DePaul of Green Bay event this weekend

This Saturday, St. Vincent DePaul of Green Bay will hold its second annual Believe - You Are Loved event.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday, St. Vincent DePaul of Green Bay will hold its second annual Believe - You Are Loved event.

The event is a day for homeless families who are living in shelters or their cars. A hot meal is provided, along with some entertainment and each family will receive warm winter clothing for kids, along with food and more.

In the video above, we are joined by Bill Gosse, the Executive Director of St. Vincent DePaul Green Bay.

