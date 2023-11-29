LIGHT OVERNIGHT SNOW... MILDER WEDNESDAY

Today was the coldest afternoon since last winter! Afternoon temperatures stayed in the lower 20s, and we were actually warmer at 9 p.m. than we were at 2-3 p.m. Temperatures will continue to rise overnight with generally cloudy skies and a southwest breeze of 10-15 mph. Light snow showers will be ongoing for a time, generally north/east of Green Bay. The highest odds of an inch or more of accumulation would be across the U.P. border and into Door County. Any snow that falls could lead to some slick spots overnight so be careful.

Much milder air returns for the next few days. Highs in the upper 30s are expected Wednesday afternoon as skies turn mostly sunny. We should be in the lower 40s for Thursday witha mix of sun and clouds. Both days will feature a west-southwest breeze that could be a bit brisk... gusts of 20-25 mph are expected.

We continue to monitor the chance of rain or snow late in the weekend and early next week. Forecast model guidance is bouncing around so it’s too early to tell if there will be any precipitation occurring during the Packers game Sunday night at Lambeau Field. For now, it looks like two systems will head towards the region... the first on Saturday night through Sunday morning and another Sunday night through Monday. Continue to check back for updates as we fine tune the forecast.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WSW 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers NORTH. LOW: 17, rising into the 20s

WEDNESDAY: Milder with decreasign clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A late wintry mix possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain... especially early. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Chance of snow & rain. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Early flakes south? HIGH: 36

