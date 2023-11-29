Sienna Pecore gets trial date for fatal high-speed crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The teenager accused of killing a passenger in a high-speed crash on West Mason Street last year has a trial date.

Sienna Pecore, now 16, has a four-day trial scheduled to start Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

There will be a pre-trial conference 10 days before the trial begins.

The court is deciding where Pecore should be housed until the trial.

As we reported Tuesday, the Brown County judge ruled Pecore should be tried as an adult, rejecting a motion from her attorneys to move the case to juvenile court. Judge John Zakowski said if she were tried as a juvenile, she could only be held in the justice system for five years.

Police investigators say Pecore, who was 15 and didn’t have a license, was going over 100 miles per hour when she crashed into other cars at the intersection of S. Oneida St., killing 17-year-old Cruz Beltran.

If convicted as an adult, she would face up to 60 years in prison.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The case of a teenager who is facing criminal charges for a fatal high-speed crash will stay in adult court.

Judge John Zakowski issued his ruling on the matter Tuesday, denying a request from the teen’s attorneys to move the trial to juvenile court.

Sienna Pecore, 16, is facing five felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide for the death of a 17-year-old who died in a crash last year.

Investigators say Pecore was driving over 100 miles per hour on West Mason Street when she crashed her vehicle and killed her passenger, 17-year-old Cruz Beltran. Pecore was 15 years old at the time of the crash.

The 28-page court document from Brown County Judge John Zakowski outlines the three factors he considered to keep Pecore’s case in adult court.

When it comes to a reverse waiver hearing, the burden of proof falls on the defense, which filed the motion to move the case to juvenile court. The judge held that two-day hearing in July of this year.

The defense argued Pecore would not receive adequate treatment in the criminal justice system if she remained in adult court. They argued the juvenile system has a higher likelihood of rehabilitating Pecore and lowering her risk of recidivism.

The judge disagreed, saying there is no crystal ball to determine the success of Pecore no matter what treatment she gets and he believes she can receive adequate treatment for her needs in the adult system.

The defense also argued moving Pecore to juvenile court would not depreciate the seriousness of the offense. The judge disagreed saying if Pecore is moved to juvenile court she would only be held under the authority of the juvenile system for a total of five years.

Judge Zakowski goes on to say Pecore’s conduct and the possibility she could complete her supervision before the age of 21 is, “inconsistent with the interests of justice and fairness.”

In adult court, Pecore’s first charge carries a maximum of 60 years in prison if convicted. A third factor Zakowski considered is whether it’s necessary to keep Pecore’s case in adult court to deter other juveniles from committing similar offenses.

He doesn’t believe young offenders pay attention to the courts and the consequences. The judge said he hoped this case would cause a young person to think twice about driving fast on a busy city street, but he believes many incidents are due to impulsiveness.

Judge Zakowski ultimately ruled that the defense did not meet their burden of proof in all the factors necessary to transfer the case to the juvenile system.

He denied the motion. Pecore will remain in adult court. A status hearing for Pecore is scheduled for Wednesday.

