Santa and the Oshkosh Fire Department hit the road for food and toy donations
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department’s annual food and toy drive starts Wednesday, Nov. 29.
This partnership with Santa has been going on for 25 years now.
Firefighters aboard an antique station wagon are coming through neighborhoods over the next two weeks starting around 5 or 5:30 p.m. They’ll be accepting non-perishable food; new, unwrapped gifts; wrapping paper and tape; and monetary donations. Checks can be made out to “Oshkosh Firefighters Charitable Trust.”
Wednesday the firefighters will collect donations along a route on the south side of the city in the neighborhood of Station 14. They’ll travel through more neighborhoods:
- Monday, Dec. 4 - Station 15
- Thursday, Dec. 7 - Station 16
- Monday, Dec. 11 - Station 17/19
- Tuesday, Dec. 12 - Station 18
