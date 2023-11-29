Offer made to purchase Rowleys Bay Resort after devastating fire

ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has confirmed that an offer has been made to purchase Rowleys Bay Resort which was devastated by a fire in September.

As we told you last month, the 28-acre property in Ellison Bay was listed for $2.15 million as a site ready for a “rebuild of the current resort or development ideas.”

Every fire department in the county responded to the September 5 blaze, which started in the basement and spread to the lobby. Staff and guests evacuated, and no one was hurt.

The owners initially vowed to rebuild but decided in October it was time to move on.

