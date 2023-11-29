Offer made to purchase Rowleys Bay Resort after devastating fire

Drone video shows the aftermath of a fire that damaged the Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has confirmed that an offer has been made to purchase Rowleys Bay Resort which was devastated by a fire in September.

As we told you last month, the 28-acre property in Ellison Bay was listed for $2.15 million as a site ready for a “rebuild of the current resort or development ideas.”

Every fire department in the county responded to the September 5 blaze, which started in the basement and spread to the lobby. Staff and guests evacuated, and no one was hurt.

The owners initially vowed to rebuild but decided in October it was time to move on.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
Satanic Temple tree at National Railroad Museum draws condemnation from Green Bay Bishop
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy in the Morning signing off after 32 years
Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the...
Trial delayed for woman charged in Brown County hidden camera case

Latest News

Vehicle in crash hits power lines at County PP and Mill Rd. near Greenleaf
Crash in Greenleaf hits power lines
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Sienna Pecore gets trial date for fatal high-speed crash
New construction in Ashwaubenon rises behind Asheville Square. The businesses will be...
Ashwaubenon approves 4-story hotel on Oneida St.
Gas pump
How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Nov. 22-28