NOT AS COLD THIS AFTERNOON

Isolated icy spots are possible early today. They’re more likely near the Upper Michigan border and into Door County, where we had snow showers last night. However, the Wisconsin DOT has reported a few slick spots in the Fox Valley for your morning drive. Otherwise, your severe weather outlook is VERY LOW.

Lingering clouds across the Northwoods will gradually fade away this morning. Elsewhere, the sun is shining again. Those bright skies, plus a brisk west-southwest wind, will bring in milder weather. Look for seasonable highs in the upper-half of the 30s this afternoon. A few spots could even hit 40 degrees. This warmer weather is expected to hang around into early December. As we climb above freezing the next few days, we’ll melt away any snowpack we recently received.

Our forecast looks dry through Saturday, but then it becomes unsettled. A few weaker weathermakers will move through the region. The first disturbance coming through Saturday night and Sunday morning will bring us either snow or a wintry mix. At first glance, it seems like a slushy inch or two will be most likely for areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. The snow or mixed precipitation should end Sunday afternoon... Right now, we have a dry, but cloudy Packers forecast. The temperature at kickoff should be close to the freezing mark.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW/NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Turning sunny. Not as cold. A bit brisk. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Patchy clouds late. LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, but probably dry. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning cloudy late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds. Light snow or a wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Morning snow or a wintry mix. Otherwise, cloudy skies. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. More snow showers or a wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: A chance of snow showers or a wintry mix. HIGH: 36

