Multiple departments responding to apartment fire in Town of Sheboygan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple departments are responding to an apartment fire in the Town of Sheboygan.
The city of Sheboygan’s fire department confirmed they are assisting with the response to a fire on Oakdale Court. Kohler Fire Department is also responding.
Video from a witness shows massive flames engulfing the balcony of the fire. Another video shows a large plume of smoke billowing over the apartment building from the fire.
This story is developing and will be updated.
