Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

