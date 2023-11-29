Kaukauna revitalizes downtown

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A downtown district in the Fox Valley is getting a major makeover right now.

The city reported 64 buildings in the area are over 100 years old and starting to show their age.

Because of that, city leaders are working on a project called ‘Renew Kaukauna’ to bring some new life into the downtown area.

Kaukauna’s director of planning and community development, Joe Stephenson, told Action 2 News people in the area are going to see pretty big changes within the next two years.

“There’s a lot of community pride, especially in the downtown area,” Stephenson said, “and they really see this as a stepping stone for Kaukauna to be just another step greater.”

Downtown is now a tax incremental financing, or TIF, district where all additional property taxes from a new development go toward reimbursing the money it took to create that development, so it doesn’t impact taxpayers.

Through that money, plus funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the city helps make improvements to the inside and outside of aging buildings.

A project plan said more than half of them are considered ‘blighted’ or ‘dilapidated’ right now.

You’ll see some of the biggest changes at the pool, with plans for a splash pad, a new slide and miniature golf. Workers are also making more functional improvements to keep the pool around for decades. Construction on the pool is underway and the city expects it to open up for swimming this summer.

“Recreation is actually one of our biggest pills, biggest tourism things in the Fox Valley, so any way we can get that youth recreation feel into our downtown, that’s gonna pull people here,” Stephenson said.

Plans also include a new amphitheater for concerts and shows along the Fox River, plus pickleball courts to keep up with the fastest-growing sport in the country.

Stephenson explained, “We’ve already seen a lot of growth but I think it’s been segmented to our more periphery areas. I think now we’re at a time where we can really start focusing on the core of Kaukauna and making it a place everybody wants to come to.”

It’s going to take longer to notice other projects pop up.

