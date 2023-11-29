How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Nov. 22-28

(Stacker) - Drivers who enjoyed lower gasoline prices over the Thanksgiving holiday week can expect those rates to continue. About 17 states are now seeing prices at the pump under $3 on average, according to GasBuddy.

The cheaper gas relative to the spike in prices seen in 2022 could put more money in the wallets of consumers doing their holiday shopping this December.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plans to meet this week to make changes to its 2024 production plans that “could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin metro areas using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of November 28.

Wisconsin’s current average for regular unleaded is $2.95, four cents lower than a week ago.

Appleton fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.92

Week change: -$0.04 (-1.4%)

Year change: -$0.10 (-3.4%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.78 (6/14/22)

Diesel current price: $3.91

Week change: -$0.11 (-2.7%)

Year change: -$0.74 (-15.9%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/26/22)

Eau Claire fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.95

Week change: -$0.17 (-5.5%)

Year change: -$0.06 (-2.2%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $3.89

Week change: -$0.11 (-2.7%)

Year change: -$0.96 (-19.8%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.49 (6/20/22)

Green Bay fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.00

Week change: -$0.00 (-0.2%)

Year change: -$0.15 (-4.8%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.86 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $4.05

Week change: -$0.09 (-2.2%)

Year change: -$0.78 (-16.2%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/27/22)

Janesville fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.95

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.7%)

Year change: -$0.17 (-5.6%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/13/22)

Diesel current price: $3.92

Week change: -$0.05 (-1.2%)

Year change: -$0.90 (-18.7%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.53 (6/27/22)

Madison fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.97

Week change: -$0.06 (-1.9%)

Year change: -$0.29 (-9.0%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.85 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $3.96

Week change: -$0.06 (-1.6%)

Year change: -$0.95 (-19.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/23/22)

Milwaukee fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.86

Week change: -$0.07 (-2.5%)

Year change: -$0.26 (-8.4%)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.18 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $3.95

Week change: -$0.06 (-1.5%)

Year change: -$1.01 (-20.4%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.53 (6/26/22)

Oshkosh fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.93

Week change: -$0.07 (-2.5%)

Year change: -$0.14 (-4.6%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.80 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $3.99

Week change: -$0.05 (-1.2%)

Year change: -$0.81 (-16.9%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/28/22)

Racine fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.91

Week change: -$0.07 (-2.3%)

Year change: -$0.23 (-7.4%)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.20 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $3.96

Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%)

Year change: -$1.00 (-20.2%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.59 (6/23/22)

Sheboygan fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.98

Week change: -$0.07 (-2.3%)

Year change: +$0.04 (+1.3%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $3.80

Week change: -$0.11 (-2.8%)

Year change: -$0.99 (-20.7%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.50 (7/1/22)

Wausau fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.00

Week change: +$0.01 (+0.4%)

Year change: -$0.16 (-4.9%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.93 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $3.97

Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)

Year change: -$0.91 (-18.6%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.48 (6/19/22)

National fuel prices

U.S. metros with the most expensive gas

Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.31 San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.17 Salinas, CA: $5.09

U.S. metros with the least expensive gas

Casper, WY: $2.59 Henderson, KY: $2.60 Abilene, TX: $2.60

