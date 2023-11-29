Green Bay Police searching for Christiana Street shooting suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is searching for Jaylon Crawford, 20, of Green Bay. He is the suspected gunman from a shooting in the 1600 block of Christiana Street earlier this month.

Police said Crawford is wanted on felony arrest warrants for 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery.

He’s described as a Black man, 5′6″, 150 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair, which may be shorter in length and different from the booking photo provided (see above), which was taken in January 2023.

The shooting happened on November 13, when police said a seriously injured 20-year-old Green Bay man crashed his vehicle after the shooting near Badger Street and Badger Lane while driving to a hospital for help.

Police believe there was a disagreement between the two men. Therefore, police believe this to be an isolated incident, and don’t believe that the public is in any danger. However, Crawford should be considered armed. Please do not approach him but contact GBPD immediately.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-262652. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

