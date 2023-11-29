Green Bay Police searching for Christiana Street shooting suspect

The Green Bay Police Department is searching for Jaylon Crawford, 20, Green Bay.
The Green Bay Police Department is searching for Jaylon Crawford, 20, Green Bay.(Green Bay Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is searching for Jaylon Crawford, 20, of Green Bay. He is the suspected gunman from a shooting in the 1600 block of Christiana Street earlier this month.

Police said Crawford is wanted on felony arrest warrants for 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery.

He’s described as a Black man, 5′6″, 150 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair, which may be shorter in length and different from the booking photo provided (see above), which was taken in January 2023.

The shooting happened on November 13, when police said a seriously injured 20-year-old Green Bay man crashed his vehicle after the shooting near Badger Street and Badger Lane while driving to a hospital for help.

Police believe there was a disagreement between the two men. Therefore, police believe this to be an isolated incident, and don’t believe that the public is in any danger. However, Crawford should be considered armed. Please do not approach him but contact GBPD immediately.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-262652. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
Satanic Temple tree at National Railroad Museum draws condemnation from Green Bay Bishop
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy in the Morning signing off after 32 years
Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the...
Trial delayed for woman charged in Brown County hidden camera case

Latest News

Vehicle in crash hits power lines at County PP and Mill Rd. near Greenleaf
Crash in Greenleaf hits power lines
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Sienna Pecore gets trial date for fatal high-speed crash
New construction in Ashwaubenon rises behind Asheville Square. The businesses will be...
Ashwaubenon approves 4-story hotel on Oneida St.
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Offer made to purchase Rowleys Bay Resort after devastating fire
Gas pump
How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Nov. 22-28