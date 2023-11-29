Green Bay Police Department raises awareness for railroad crossing safety

In an effort to educate the public on railroad traffic safety, the Green Bay Police Department...
In an effort to educate the public on railroad traffic safety, the Green Bay Police Department is participating in "Officer on the Train",(WBAY)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is participating in a program called ‘Officer on a Train’ seeking to curb railroad crossing collisions. It comes after about 30 close calls occurred since the beginning of this year where cars and trains nearly crashed on North Quincy Street.

Many intersections on North Quincy in Green Bay are within an industrial area with lots of rail traffic and are considered part of an epicenter of near miss incidents between cars and trains in Green Bay. Recently, officials say rail lines began running more trains through here than drivers are used to.

“I think because we’re in the industrial park kind of area, people aren’t necessarily looking for it,” said Captain Clint Beguhn from the Green Bay Police Department. “They’re surprised at the trains. We don’t have the crossbars that drop at this intersection.”

The ‘Officer on a Train’ safety initiative involves one police officer riding a train back and forth from 3pm to 7pm Tuesday night along North Quincy Street between Eastman Avenue and Radisson Street.

Two other officers posted on each side of the tracks are then notified by the officer on the train of drivers he sees making safety violations. The two officers then get in contact with those drivers and educate them on railroad safety.

“It results in the long-term by having that cooperative conversation, a little education, a little learning, then we all go about our days,” said Capt. Beguhn.

The Wisconsin railroad commissioner says there are six to ten fatalities caused by railroad crossing crashes each year state-wide. He warns that drivers should be prepared to stop even at quiet intersections.

“When trains don’t go regularly across, only intermittent, people think ‘well, I haven’t seen one here for a long time so I’m just going to go through’ and that’s how accidents happen,” said Don Vruwink, the Wisconsin Railroad Commissioner.

Officers are warning drivers to slow down, prepare to make a full stop at railroad crossings, and always keep your eyes on the road.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Parade for Green Bay boy, Gavyn Joslin, battling cancer
Green Bay 7th-grader loses cancer battle; counselors at school
Appleton police search yards on Wheatfield Dr.
Large fight brings police to Appleton’s Wheatfield Drive
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy in the Morning signing off after 32 years

Latest News

2024 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game to feature Jones, Love
2024 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game to feature Jones, Love
2024 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game to feature Jones, Love
2024 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game to feature Jones, Love
Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that has inspired millions of people to help others.
Giving Tuesday highlights community need and charitable work
This year, Celebration of Lights is at EAA grounds in Oshkosh
This year, Oshkosh Celebration of Lights is on EAA grounds