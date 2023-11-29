Green Bay Police Department raises awareness for railroad crossing safety

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is participating in a program called ‘Officer on a Train’ seeking to curb railroad crossing collisions. It comes after about 30 close calls occurred since the beginning of this year where cars and trains nearly crashed on North Quincy Street.

Many intersections on North Quincy in Green Bay are within an industrial area with lots of rail traffic and are considered part of an epicenter of near miss incidents between cars and trains in Green Bay. Recently, officials say rail lines began running more trains through here than drivers are used to.

“I think because we’re in the industrial park kind of area, people aren’t necessarily looking for it,” said Captain Clint Beguhn from the Green Bay Police Department. “They’re surprised at the trains. We don’t have the crossbars that drop at this intersection.”

The ‘Officer on a Train’ safety initiative involves one police officer riding a train back and forth from 3pm to 7pm Tuesday night along North Quincy Street between Eastman Avenue and Radisson Street.

Two other officers posted on each side of the tracks are then notified by the officer on the train of drivers he sees making safety violations. The two officers then get in contact with those drivers and educate them on railroad safety.

“It results in the long-term by having that cooperative conversation, a little education, a little learning, then we all go about our days,” said Capt. Beguhn.

The Wisconsin railroad commissioner says there are six to ten fatalities caused by railroad crossing crashes each year state-wide. He warns that drivers should be prepared to stop even at quiet intersections.

“When trains don’t go regularly across, only intermittent, people think ‘well, I haven’t seen one here for a long time so I’m just going to go through’ and that’s how accidents happen,” said Don Vruwink, the Wisconsin Railroad Commissioner.

Officers are warning drivers to slow down, prepare to make a full stop at railroad crossings, and always keep your eyes on the road.

