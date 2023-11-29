Giving Tuesday highlights community need and charitable work

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that has inspired millions of people to help others.

Last year, during the 24-hour day of giving, donors gave more than $3 billion to non-profit organizations and charities in the U.S. alone! The boost in funding is huge, but so is the awareness raised on the missions of our local non-profits.

It’s something they hope to see trend upward 365 days a year.

Giving Tuesday got its start in 2012. The mission? Simple: to encourage people to do good. The Day of Giving focuses on the impact people can have in their own communities.

There are several nonprofits here in Northeast Wisconsin with a mission to make a difference, such as the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

“We have people have, years ago, escaped from other countries who were refugees who have now become citizens, you’ve worked so hard and those are the stories we love sharing with people is how you can go from nothing and not know what your future is going to hold to becoming a homeowner and providing this incredibly beautiful future for your children,” said Jessica Diederich, CEO, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat For Humanity works to provide safe and accessible housing. They have several projects in the works in the Green Bay area including Habitat Homestead which will have 14 units when completed.

The organization faces several challenges such as the rising cost of building supplies. Through their programs - they’re able to keep homes affordable for applicants.

“So many people who maybe didn’t have hope before, we give them that hope for their future,” said Diederich.

Last year’s $3.1 billion in donations to non-profits in the U.S. was up 15% from the year before. CP offers day services for adults with disabilities in our area, plus pediatric, occupational, speech, and physical therapies.

“Whether you’re giving on Giving Tuesday or any time of year, money goes back right into our programs. We are not affiliated with a national organization. So, everything stays local. It goes to the services that help our clients, the supplies that we need for those programs, our adaptive equipment, and training for our staff. Just keeping our lights on and operating throughout the year,” said Kristen Paquet, Director of Donor Engagement & Marketing, CP.

The funds help to make a positive impact every day, serving our community. In addition to donating money, you can also make a difference by giving of your time and talents as a volunteer, which many non-profits need right now.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.