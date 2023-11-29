Father charged with taking Plover children identified in Amber Alert

PLOVER, Wis. (WBAY) - A father accused of taking his two sons from their central Wisconsin home has been criminally charged.

The children were the subject of an Amber Alert last week.

Court documents say Yiemen Xiong is charged with two counts of felony custody interference. Prosecutors say he took his two children from their home, leading to a multi-state search before they were found in Iowa.

The boys have since been returned to Plover while authorities work to extradite Yiemen back to Portage County.

