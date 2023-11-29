Deputies want to identify suspects in storage unit burglary

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying suspects in a burglary. The burglary involved a storage unit in the Town of Pittsfield, northeast of Howard.

No further information about the crime is being released, but deputies hope something looks familiar to you that could help their investigation. Watch the security video for below enlarged images of the suspects, their clothing, and their car.

Call Sergeant Shield at (920) 448-4404 or email marc.shield@browncountywi.gov. You can also provide information anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by calling 920-432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

