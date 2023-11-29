Day of Compassion raises awareness for the homeless crisis in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, known to many as Giving Tuesday, has a new meaning for Fond du Lac organizations. The Holy Family Warming Shelter, St. Katharine Drexel Shelter, and the Fond du Lac County United Way hosted the first annual Day of Compassion: Speak Out and Stand Up for Homelessness.

“Everybody deserves to have a home,” Amy Loof, Director of Homeless Services for St. Katharine Drexel Shelter said.

According to a United Way Atlas Report, 23 percent of those in Fond du Lac can’t afford household essentials, such as food, transportation, or even rent. Eight percent of that is the poverty rate in Fond du Lac.

St. Katharine Drexel Shelter cares for both families and single men and women for a longer period of time.

Loof said the number of people classified as homeless in Fond du Lac has tripled since 2022. Right now their shelter waitlist is over 300 people.

She says there is not enough affordable housing for those who are struggling, and building more or bigger shelters won’t solve the problem.

Loof says there is a stigma surrounding the words homeless and poverty. She said we miss those who are called the working poor...those who are working but can’t make ends meet due to many things such as an increase in the cost of child care, gas, and food...

“A lot of people comment ‘Oh why can’t they just get a job?’ It’s not that they don’t have one it’s that they have a job and they don’t make a livable wage to support themselves or their families,” Loof said.

The Operations Manager for the Holy Family Warming Shelter Manuel Santos said he has seen the need in the community and donations from Tuesday and in the coming days and months would help out many people struggling with being homeless.

Right now the Holy Family Warming Shelter can house 30 individuals- men or women. Santos said they don’t have the staff available to work 24/7, as they only allow people to stay after 4:00 p.m. and before 9:00 a.m.

“My heart breaks every time I need to wake them up and tell them it’s time to go because we don’t have a lot of staff or people that can be able to stay a little bit longer,” Santos said. “They have to wait until the public library or the YMCA opens in order to stay warm during the day.”

Another organization that is seeing the impact of the homeless population is the Salvation Army of Fond du Lac. Corps. Captain Christina Champlin said they are in need of donations to their food pantry.

“The need has increased significantly so much that we can hardly keep it on our shelves,” Champlin said.

The common theme from local organizations is promoting community support and involvement, whether that’s volunteering or donating. Both the warming shelters and the Salvation Army are looking for any and all donations, monetary or not. They are also looking for volunteers as well to help out when they can.

Champlin is grateful for the community’s support through the Red Kettle campaign which goes towards raising the funds that will help them all year long.

“Any one of us could be in a moment where we need help so if I have something to give, give it,” Champlin said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.