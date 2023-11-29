Crash in Greenleaf hits power lines

Officials haven't said yet what led to the crash at County PP and Mill Rd.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENLEAF, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash in southern Brown County closed an intersection in the Greenleaf area Wednesday morning.

The crash is at the intersection of County PP and Mill Rd. Our crew on the scene says it looks like two vehicles were involved, and one of the vehicles hit power lines.

We don’t know if there were injuries. First responders were still on the scene while we were there.

Authorities haven’t said yet what led to the crash.

