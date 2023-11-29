CDC: U.S. suicide deaths reach record high

However, suicide rates among children and teens dramatically decreased
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New overnight, alarming data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says suicide deaths reached a record high in the U.S.

Provisional data shows in 2022 nearly 50,000 U.S. lives were lost due to suicide -- more than any other year on record.

Men were four times more likely than women to die by suicide, but the rate among women also increased in 2022.

Despite those increases, the suicide rates among children and teens decreased dramatically.

Last summer, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. It received about 7 million calls, texts and chats, according to federal data.

It’s important to note there has been a national push to prevent suicide, along with increasing federal resources for mental health resources.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

