AVERAGE TEMPERATURES ARE RETURNING

We are climbing out of that early season cold February-like cold snap and “milder” air is here to stay for the rest of the week. The average high/low right now is 37°/23° and we shouldn’t stray too much from those values in the near term. The rest of our Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Westerly winds will continue to put a little bit into the air.

Generally fair weather is on tap for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

Our forecast looks dry through Saturday, but then it becomes unsettled. A few weaker weathermakers will move through the region. The first disturbance coming through Saturday night and Sunday morning will bring us either snow or a wintry mix. At first glance, it seems like a slushy inch or two will be most likely for areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. The snow or mixed precipitation should end Sunday afternoon... Right now, we have a dry, but cloudy Packers forecast. The temperature at kickoff should be close to the freezing mark.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW/NW 5-15+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Still a bit brisk. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Patchy clouds late. LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A little cooler. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds. Light snow or a wintry mix at late or at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Morning snow or a wintry mix. Otherwise, cloudy skies. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light mix? HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light mix? HIGH: 36

