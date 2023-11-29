Ashwaubenon approves 4-story hotel on Oneida St.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - With a unanimous vote, the Ashwaubenon Village Board approved a four-story hotel a couple blocks south of Lambeau Field Tuesday. The Cambria Suites Hotel will be built along the 2100-block of S. Oneida St.

The project involves demolishing the buildings at Asheville Square, which include health and beauty shops and CCI Investigative Services, and the neighboring Acts 1:8 Ministry offices.

The village board made some minor changes to the plan, including staffing conditions and signage on a northern driveway to require public traffic to use S. Oneida St. or Element Way.

The initial proposal last summer was for a five-story hotel, but that would exceed the village’s height limit. A Cambria Hotel was also proposed to be built along McCarthy Way in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.