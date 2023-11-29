Ashwaubenon approves 4-story hotel on Oneida St.

Cambria Suites will be built on the site of Asheville square, a couple blocks south of Lambeau Field
August 2023 interview with Ashwaubenon Community Development Director Aaron Schuette
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - With a unanimous vote, the Ashwaubenon Village Board approved a four-story hotel a couple blocks south of Lambeau Field Tuesday. The Cambria Suites Hotel will be built along the 2100-block of S. Oneida St.

The project involves demolishing the buildings at Asheville Square, which include health and beauty shops and CCI Investigative Services, and the neighboring Acts 1:8 Ministry offices.

The village board made some minor changes to the plan, including staffing conditions and signage on a northern driveway to require public traffic to use S. Oneida St. or Element Way.

The initial proposal last summer was for a five-story hotel, but that would exceed the village’s height limit. A Cambria Hotel was also proposed to be built along McCarthy Way in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
Satanic Temple tree at National Railroad Museum draws condemnation from Green Bay Bishop
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy in the Morning signing off after 32 years
Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the...
Trial delayed for woman charged in Brown County hidden camera case

Latest News

Vehicle in crash hits power lines at County PP and Mill Rd. near Greenleaf
Crash in Greenleaf hits power lines
Sienna Pecore in court. Jan. 12, 2023
Sienna Pecore gets trial date for fatal high-speed crash
Every fire department in Door County responded to fire at Rowleys Bay Resort
Offer made to purchase Rowleys Bay Resort after devastating fire
Gas pump
How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Nov. 22-28