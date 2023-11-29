Appleton shed fire spreads to home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in Appleton Tuesday night caused an estimated $75,000 in damages to a shed and a home.

Firefighters were called to the 3300-block of Friendly St. at 8:40 p.m. for flames visible near buildings. Fire crews found the flames coming from a storage shed and spreading to a manufactured home.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes. Investigators are still determining the cause.

They didn’t find working smoke alarms in the home. The Appleton Fire Department emphasizes the importance of working smoke detectors and for tenants to invest in renter’s insurance.

