31-year-old shot in the face for not sharing potato chips, police say

Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.
Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.(Pexels)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating after they said they spoke with a person who was shot in the face for not sharing his potato chips.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

WOIO reports the 31-year-old victim had taken himself to the hospital.

Officers reportedly found the man with a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim told them he was confronted by an unknown man outside of Lusty’s Adventure on Stanton Avenue. He said the other man shot him with a handgun after he refused to give him some potato chips.

The reported suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.

Officials are working to identify the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
Satanic Temple tree at National Railroad Museum draws condemnation from Green Bay Bishop
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy in the Morning signing off after 32 years
Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the...
Trial delayed for woman charged in Brown County hidden camera case

Latest News

Town of Sheboygan fire
Town of Sheboygan fire
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well
Town of Sheboygan fire, Nov. 29, 2023
Town of Sheboygan apartment fire causes between $80,000 to $100,000 in damage
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say
This Saturday, St. Vincent DePaul of Green Bay will hold its second annual Believe - You Are...
St. Vincent DePaul of Green Bay event this weekend