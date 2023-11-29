3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Phonographs and photographs

Technology advanced to convert large, fragile vinyl records into small, durable compact discs.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What’s old is new again.

Technology advanced to convert large, fragile vinyl records into small, durable compact discs. But then someone decided the fidelity of the phonograph was superior to the compressed algorithms of new technology.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, spring chicken Brad Spakowitz looks at a new retro trend: film photography.

He looks at what’s driving the photo boom and how much this new-old technology will set you back... financially speaking.

