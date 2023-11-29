2024 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game to feature Jones, Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The official date for the 2024 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game will take place on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 10.

This year’s game will feature Packers quarterback Jordan Love and running back Aaron Jones.

Driver says the event will honor moms and all the work they do to take care of their families.

He also says the charity game helps introduce the current player roster to a lot of Packers fans who don’t get the chance to see a game at Lambeau Field.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.