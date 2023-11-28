U.W.-Oshkosh launching School of Informatics

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh wants to turn students into futuristic problem-solvers by launching a new School of Informatics.

Officials say the focus is to transform raw data into knowledge that solves workforce challenges.

They say informatics integrates a variety of academic disciplines. The school will focus on artificial intelligence, cyber-security, and augmented reality.

It will offer majors including computer science, information systems, and multimedia journalism.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.