U.W.-Oshkosh launching School of Informatics
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh wants to turn students into futuristic problem-solvers by launching a new School of Informatics.
Officials say the focus is to transform raw data into knowledge that solves workforce challenges.
They say informatics integrates a variety of academic disciplines. The school will focus on artificial intelligence, cyber-security, and augmented reality.
It will offer majors including computer science, information systems, and multimedia journalism.
