Trial delayed for woman charged in Brown County hidden camera case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County woman charged in a hidden camera case will not face a jury of her peers this week. 38-year-old Samantha Trebilcock’s criminal trial has been removed from the court schedule and replaced with a motion hearing.

She is accused of enticing a teenage victim to her then boyfriend’s home in the town of Lawrence, where the underage victim was secretly recorded while undressed in October of 2021. Trebilcock faces 4 felony charges.

While out on a $20,000 cash bond, Trebilcock walked into her final pre-trial hearing Monday. Her defense attorney filed two motions last week. The first was a 130+ page motion, where the defense alleges nine significant constitutional issues regarding two search warrants in the case. The second—a motion to suppress evidence extracted from a phone that the defense says they never entirely received from the prosecution.

The defense argues it’s not contraband because of a plea deal reached by Trebilcock’s co-defendant, Michael Cannell. During his sentencing weeks ago, federal documents revealed concern among recent appellate court decisions regarding photos, like the ones Cannell took of the underage victim undressed, and ‘whether the recordings of the victim in this case constituted sexually explicit conduct.’

Brown County Judge Timothy Hinkfuss questions the timing of the defense’s motions—considering he denied the defense’s motion to take up a different trial this week.

Judge Hinkfuss decided to remove the trial from the docket and schedule a motion hearing for April 2024. The judge made it clear that any and all motions need to be filed by that date.

