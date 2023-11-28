Teen driver accused in fatal Green Bay crash will remain in adult court
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The case of a teenager who is facing criminal charges for a fatal high-speed crash will stay in adult court.
Judge John Zakowski issued his ruling on the matter Tuesday, denying a request from the teen’s attorneys to move the trial to juvenile court.
Sienna Pecore, 16, is facing five felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide for the death of a 17-year-old who died in a crash last year.
Investigators say Pecore was driving over 100 miles per hour on West Mason Street when she crashed her vehicle and killed her passenger, 17-year-old Cruz Beltran. Pecore was 15 years old at the time of the crash.
A status hearing for Pecore is scheduled for Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.