Survey: 1 in 5 kids using melatonin to sleep

The FDA strongly suggests finding other ways to help children get to sleep
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A growing number of children and pre-teens are using the sleep aid melatonin. It’s not necessarily a good thing.

New research shows nearly 1 in 5 kids and pre-teens are using melatonin to sleep. It’s published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

It also found 6% of kids ages 1 to 4 and 18% of kids ages 5 to 9 are given melatonin by their parents as a sleep aid. Researchers found those kids took the supplement regularly.

The data was gathered from parents of 993 children ages 1 through 14.

The body naturally produces melatonin, but it can also be taken as a supplement which is sold over the counter.

The CDC last reported a 530% increase in calls about melatonin to poison control centers from 2012 to 2021. The cases were mostly for kids under the age of 5.

Back in September, the First Alert Safety Desk reported how the FDA strongly suggests parents find other ways to help their child get to sleep at night. It says not all melatonin is safe for kids.

It’s recommended parents talk with their child’s pediatrician before starting any kind of sleep aid, just to be on the safe side.

