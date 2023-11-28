Study: “Zoom Fatigue” is real

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Video conferencing -- something many of us did a lot during the pandemic -- may take a toll on your brain and heart.

It’s called “Zoom Fatigue,” and a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports found it’s real.

This is especially talking about video conferencing in an educational setting.

In the small study, 35 students attended lectures at a university in Austria. Half attended a 50-minute lecture through video conferencing. The following week, they attended the lecture in person. The other half of the class started in person and then switched to online.

The electrical activity of their brains and hearts was monitored. They also took surveys about their fatigue and mood levels.

Participants reported feeling drowsy and “fed up” while participating in the video conference. Researchers say the brain and heart activity backed that up.

Researchers also said the study showed a physical toll of video conferences.

They say it suggests video conferencing should be a complement to face-to-face interaction, not a substitute for it.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.