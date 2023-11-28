SNOW CHANCE TONIGHT, MUCH WARMER TOMORROW

Frigid air remains in place for the rest of today. Look for highs in the low to mid 20s with wind chills struggling into the lower 10s. Clouds will be increasing during the afternoon but we’ll remain dry.

Wind Chill Trend (WBAY)

A warm front moving through tonight is expected to kick off a little bit of light snow. The highest odds of a coating to perhaps 1″ is mainly north of Green Bay towards the U.P. border and across Door County. Any snow that falls could lead to some slick spots overnight so be careful if you run into any of it. Lows in the teens should occur during the early evening then slowly rise into the mid 20s by daybreak Tuesday. There could also be some gusty southwesterly breezes tonight, perhaps up to 30 mph.

Light Snow Tonight (WBAY)

Much milder air returns for the next few days. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s are expected Wednesday through Saturday. Overnight lows won’t be nearly as cold either.

Wednesday Forecast (WBAY)

We continue to monitor the chance of rain or snow late in the weekend and early next week. Forecast model guidance is bouncing around so it’s too early to tell if there will be any precipitation occurring during the Packers game Sunday night at Lambeau Field. It does appear that game time temperatures will be somewhere in the lower 30s.

We’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: SW 10-15 G30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 24

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chance of snow NORTH. LOW: 19, rising into the 20s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 41 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow & rain. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Chance of snow & rain. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.