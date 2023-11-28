Scare USA owner pleads not guilty to child sex assault

John Schwarz Jr.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a local haunted house appeared in court on Monday. The clerk of court confirmed 37-year-old John Schwarz Jr. pleaded not guilty to sexual assault of a child.

The criminal complaint accuses the Scare USA owner of assaulting an underaged victim over several years after they began working at the haunted house.

No trial date was set. Schwarz will appear in court for a scheduling conference in January.

As we previously reported, the victim identifies as male and says they started volunteering as a 13-year-old student at Scare USA. He also describes having a troubling, unstable home life and found sanctuary in volunteering at Scare USA.

The criminal complaint says that Schwarz would invite the victim to his home across the street from the haunted house. The victim states that the alleged assaults took place between 2016 and 2018. The victim described approximately 18 additional assaults when he was 16 years old, up to the last assault which happened 2 days prior to his 17th birthday.

It states in the complaint that the victim confided in his school counselor on November 7, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim has been diagnosed with PTSD directly caused by Schwarz sexually assaulting him as a child.

