Satanic Temple tree at National Railroad Museum draws condemnation from Green Bay Bishop

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A decorated tree at the National Railroad Museum’s annual Festival of Trees is generating controversy. It was decorated by the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, Bishop David L. Ricken, of the Diocese of Green Bay, issued a statement condemning the tree.

“Allowing a traditional understanding of Christmas to be usurped and desecrated by an organization/cult is divisive during a time of the year that we come together in unity as a community. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ,” said Bishop Ricken. “Displaying a Christmas tree with bright red lights, inverted crosses, pentagrams, and other satanic symbolism, with a snake wrapped around the tree where our savior belongs, is not something families and children should be exposed to at any time, but most especially during this Christmas season. The tree is offensive and harms the unity and joy that the Christmas season brings.”

Criticism of the tree isn’t just from the Green Bay Bishop. Congressman Mike Gallagher has also expressed outrage at the presence of the tree. In a recent interview with Fox News, Representative Gallagher equated the tree to, “waving a Hamas flag inside of a synagogue.”

Action 2 News sent a request for comment from the Satanic Temple, they issued this response:

“The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin is proud to have our Sol Invictus tree displayed among the other holiday trees at the National Railroad Museum. Bringing a tree inside, a tradition that began as a pagan ritual has evolved into a cherished holiday practice that unites us with our families and communities in a spirit of togetherness and pluralism. We hope the media attention and articles focusing on our tree will inspire the public to seek knowledge and act with benevolence, and compassion. Our tree stands as a symbol of these virtues, as well as a testament to the freedom of religion and expression.

We would like to thank the National Railroad Museum for displaying our tree, as well as our many members who contributed ornaments and helped with the decorating. We look forward to our Sol Invictus tree becoming an annual favorite in the National Railroad Museum’s holiday display, sure to delight local families every year!

-The Satanic Temple of Wisconsin.”

The National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees features dozens of decorated trees displayed among the historic trains and exhibits at the museum. The museum’s website says it brings in more than 20,000 visitors each holiday season and runs through December 31.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.