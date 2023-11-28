Progressing Packers utilize bonus day after break

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are right back in the thick of the playoff hunt and back at work following their Thanksgiving win over Detroit.

Running back Aaron Jones participated in stretch Monday, but did not head out to Hinkle Field with the rest of the team. Still progress after he was carted back to the locker room agains the Chargers, but dodged serious injury with a sprained MCL.

The position group was a little thin at practice with A.J. Dillon sitting out and the team releasing James Robinson. Leaving plenty of practice reps for the recently re-signed Patrick Taylor and practice squad running back Ells Merriweather.

There was more good news for the offense on the injury front with wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks clearing the concussion protocol.

“As soon as the last game is over, there was a lot of time to get ahead. This bonus Monday, came in watched film, practiced and get ahead,’ said Wicks.

An improving offense has been key for the Packers in their recent resurgence. Far removed from a five week first half touchdown drought, Jordan Love and company are averaging 15.3 points in the first half over last three contests.

Big plays, including a pair of touchdowns by rookie wide out Jayden Reed, have been a reason for the unit’s resurgence.

Just making big plays early. Christian made a great catch to put us in position to score. Definitely, like I talked about, making Jordan’s job easier. We’ve got to come down with big plays like that,” said Reed. “Man, it can be scary, really. I’m excited for us to put it together. Week by week we’re getting better. So, I’m expecting for it to grow every week. I still don’t think we’ve played our best football yet. The confidence level is definitely boosting. We just got to get better every week.”

The connection between love and his receivers has grown over the course of the season as well. That’s after posting passer ratings of 100 or better in three of the last four games. Including Love’s first 300 yard passing game against the Chargers.

“I just think that the mindset is a little bit different. We as coaches have a much better idea of what these guys are capable of doing, and really putting them in position for success, but ultimately they have to go out there and execute. That’s what our guys have been doing,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers defense has also been key to their recent turn around. Especially with the likes of Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine, and Jonathan Owens stepping up due to injuries.

On Monday, there was more good news on the injury front for the defense as well with De’Vondre Campbell, Jaire Alexander and Rudy Ford all practicing.

This as the team opened the window to return from injured reserve for cornerback Eric Stokes, who has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against the Broncos in week 6.

