Murphy in the Morning signing off after 32 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday is the last morning you’ll hear the familiar voice of Murphy in the Morning on the radio.

Murphy is retiring after 32 years on WIXX.

Action 2 News anchor Tammy Elliott sat down with Murphy to talk about his three decades of mornings, music, and memories.

32 For the last 5 years everywhere I go one of the first things people say, is Murph when you wrapping this up? Then when I announce, everybody freaks out.

“You don’t realize the impact because we are in our little studio and we don’t really see all of the people who are calling in, texting, saying, ‘I’ve been listening to you for 30 years,’” Murphy said. “And those kids who started are grandparents now, which is really crazy, right? You don’t realize the impact while you’re doing it, but now seeing it at the end, the way people are reacting, it’s pretty cool actually.”

Murphy grew up in Howard. He built a career in radio right here at home at Green Bay’s Top 40 station.

“I’ve always been lucky to have great partners, right? I think so much of my success, it’s not that I’m very talented, I think three-quarters of the reason people listen is because of who I’m partners with. If I was on alone, I don’t know if I would have lasted that long. I give all those folks who’ve worked with me credit, because they’ve kept it interesting and kept it fun,” he said.

One of those co-hosts was Tammy in the 1990s.

Murphy remembered, “I think one of the great things is when we went to New York City and got Miss Elliott on the Regis Show -- which was a huge, not just from our vantage, but a huge community event. Everybody chipped in to make that happen, it was voting, and when we got the call from Regis saying you made the cut, that was a huge event in all of our lives.”

“Doing so many things locally, being involved with Packers all these years, getting to know be friends with players and coaches and continue those relationships to this day, it’s always been really cool.”

Murphy said he’s going to miss the listeners and all the laughs.

He said he just felt it was time to retire to travel with his wife and play some golf.

