Kwik Trip recalls fruit cups, trays over Salmonella concerns

Kwik Trip is recalling fruit cups, cantaloupe cups and fruit trays due to Salmonella concerns
Kwik Trip is recalling fruit cups, cantaloupe cups and fruit trays due to Salmonella concerns(Food and Drug Administration)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - Kwik Trip is recalling three varieties of fresh-cut fruit cups and a fruit tray due to the expanded recall of cantaloupes by the company TruFresh. TruFresh cantaloupes used in Kwik Trip’s products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall covers 6 ounce mixed fruit cups, 6 ounce cantaloupe cups, and the 16 ounce fruit tray with a Sell By date between Nov. 4, 2023, and Dec. 3, 2023.

They were sold in convenience stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota, including Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus, and Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery.

Customers should throw the food away or bring it back to the store for a full refund.

No illnesses have been linked to Kwik Trip’s fruit products.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases an infection can cause more serious illnesses, and in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems these infections can be deadly.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Parade for Green Bay boy, Gavyn Joslin, battling cancer
Green Bay 7th-grader loses cancer battle; counselors at school
Appleton police search yards on Wheatfield Dr.
Large fight brings police to Appleton’s Wheatfield Drive
Cole Bures and Samantha Camenzind pose with the deer she shot near Filley, Neb., before he...
Woman bags marriage proposal shortly after killing big buck on hunting trip

Latest News

The melatonin selection at Mayo Pharmacy
Survey: 1 in 5 kids using melatonin to sleep
Zoom and video conferencing meeting
Study: “Zoom Fatigue” is real
(left to right) Murphy in the Morning, Tammy Elliott, and John Maino at the Regis show in New...
Murphy in the Morning retires
Researchers say video conferencing takes a toll on our brain and our heart
Study: "Zoom Fatigue" is real