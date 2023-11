MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha will have a new mayor in 2024

Don Merkes announced last week that he will not seek a 5th term in office; he’s calling it quits after 16 years on the job.

Merkes became the city’s 40th mayor when he was elected for the first time back in 2008.

Don Merkes joins us in the video above to talk more about his decision.

