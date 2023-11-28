Green Bay Area Public School Board rejects district office relocation proposal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Central offices for the Green Bay Area School District are staying put. This comes after a 6-1 vote Monday night, rejecting a proposal to re-locate the offices, and close the 95-year-old building on South Broadway as part of its facilities master plan.

It also comes as the district faces a significant budget deficit board members are attempting to address. While a community task force voted in favor of closing the district office building, board members Monday night cited concerns over the cost of having to relocate.

District administrators have estimated it would cost between $20 million and $26 million. That information was not available to the taskforce making its recommendation or members of the public who recently participated in a survey which found 78% of people support closing the district’s central office. While board member Andrew Becker supported exploring the idea more, others on the board, said they couldn’t justify, having the administration putting time and effort into a plan which lacked the potential to provide the savings most people would expect.

“This doesn’t reflect listening to the community that overwhelmingly spoke up that they want this office closed the survey,” said Becker. “In fact, it was the only thing in the survey that I would say was overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly supported.”

“I think this is an opportunity but based on the dollar amount to make this change it’s not something I can support right now, but I hear what people are saying and I understand the need to look at things creatively and we will do that in strategic planning,” said Laura Laitinen-Warren, another GBAPS board member.

The board also unanimously approved a resolution asking the state for permission to start school a few days early in 2024. This would allow for schools to close during the NFL draft, the following spring and help relieve some of the concerns about traffic in the area.

