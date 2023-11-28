Fond du Lac native, Badgers RB Braelon Allen declares for NFL Draft

FILE - Wisconsin's Braelon Allen celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an...
FILE - Wisconsin's Braelon Allen celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Allen is among the young running backs who say they love their position on the field and aren't swayed away from it by the recent hesitancy of NFL teams in handing out big contracts to running backs. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Badgers running back Breaelon Allen announced on social media Tuesday he will declare for the NFL Draft.

The Fond du Lac native just wrapped up his third season in Madison with 165 yards and a pair touchdowns against rival Minnesota on Saturday. A memorable finish for Allen’s college career that ends with 3,494 yards and 35 scores.

Allen finishes ninth all-time in rushing yards at UW.

