DNR: Gun deer harvest down over 17% in 2023

Deer hunting
Deer hunting(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a number of factors worked against the gun-deer season this month.

Statewide, the deer harvest from the nine-day gun season was down 17.6% compared to last year’s successful campaign. A total 173,942 deer were registered. The antlered harvest was down 14.7%, the anterless catch was down 20.3%.

The major factor was the weather compared to 2022 -- it was warmer than usual and there was no tracking snow like hunters had last year -- but every deer management zone was below the five-year average in both antlered and antlerless categories (see table below).

Less of a factor than the weather was the number of hunters. The number of license sales for all deer hunting is down 0.8% compared to last year.

The DNR said 434,817 licenses were sold for gun hunting. As of Sunday, Nov. 26, a total 788,697 deer hunting licenses were sold for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and conservation patrons. The DNR says licenses were sold to people from all 50 states and 27 countries.

Hunters had the most success in the Central Forest Zone, registering more than 98,000 antlered and antlerless deer -- more than half the statewide total. Adams County led the Central Forest Zone counties with 9.7 deer registered per square mile.

Deer Management Zone2023 Gun Deer Harvested5 Year Average Comparison
Northern Forest ZoneAntlered: 17,715-14.7%
Antlerless: 10,305-27.2%
Central Forest ZoneAntlered: 3,587-3.6%
Antlerless: 2,703-2.1%
Central Farmland ZoneAntlered: 44,587-5.2%
Antlerless: 53,696-14.7%
Southern Farmland ZoneAntlered: 19,501-0.9%
Antlerless: 21,848-11.1%
Total Preliminary Harvest RegistrationsAntlered: 85,390-6.4%
Antlerless: 88,552-15.2%
TOTAL173,942-11.1%

The DNR reported three firearm-related injuries, including one that was self-inflicted.

  • On Nov. 18, a 53-year-old man walking to his tree stand adjusted his rifle sling and shot himself in the foot in Forest County.
  • On Nov. 19, a 47-year-old woman walking her dog was shot by a hunter who mistook the dog for an antlerless deer in Adams County. The woman was airlifted to a hospital.
  • On Nov. 24, a 35-year-old hunter in Taylor County shot at a deer at the end of a deer drive and struck a 30-year-old man in his upper thigh.

This is below the 10-year average of 6 firearm-related incidents during gun deer season.

For comparison, last year there were eight firearm-related incidents, including one death and four self-inflicted injuries.

