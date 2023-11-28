CLIPPER SYSTEM BRINGS SNOW CHANCE TONIGHT, LESS THAN AN INCH EXPECTED

It’s another bitter cold morning as wind chills have fallen to below zero degrees for several towns including Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Temperatures will be similar to Monday with highs only in the mid to lower 20s and wind chills in the teens. Winds will still be from the northwest between 10-20 mph gusting up to 25 mph causing wind chills to be in the teens again. High pressure has moved over the central Midwest, but that’s keeping the northwest flow to stay.

Our next weathermaker is a fast moving clipper system from Canada bringing a warm front to Minnesota and Wisconsin. The warm front will move through Tuesday night changing the wind direction to the southwest and creating a chance for snow showers over the northern counties like Menominee County in Michigan, Marinette, and Door County. Snowfall amounts look to be less than an inch but some slippery travels are possible Wednesday morning.

Once the warm front moves past Wisconsin on Wednesday, the temperatures will warm up quickly back to normal in the upper 30s with breezy winds from the southwest. Highs will stay near normal for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies. This will melt away whatever snow is left on the ground. Our next chance of snow looks to come by the Packers vs. Chiefs game on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny start then mostly cloudy, cold & breezy. HIGH: 24

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chance of snow NORTH, not as cold. LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds then sunshine, seasonal. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. Late chance of showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow and rain. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Chance of snow, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36

