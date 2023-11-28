Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Parade for Green Bay boy, Gavyn Joslin, battling cancer
Green Bay 7th-grader loses cancer battle; counselors at school
Appleton police search yards on Wheatfield Dr.
Large fight brings police to Appleton’s Wheatfield Drive
Cole Bures and Samantha Camenzind pose with the deer she shot near Filley, Neb., before he...
Woman bags marriage proposal shortly after killing big buck on hunting trip